Don’t pay for it, but don’t take the choice away

I want to exclude my Christianity, moral compass and pro-life stand for another perspective over the HR7 bill.
Let me define elective surgery as a personal choice and not a medical emergency. A broken leg is an emergency as any trauma to the body would be. There are also diseases that are unnatural invaders to the body causing illness and even death. Having breast enhancement, a nose job or tummy tuck are choices a woman has over her body. If she chooses to take nature into her own hands and correct it to suit her lifestyle, it is an elective surgery and not the responsibility of taxpayers to fund. Conception is a natural response to a sexual action. It is not classified as a disease. There are alternatives to conception called contraceptives, which are also the choice of the woman.
HR7 to my understanding does not take any choice away from a woman but continues to state that taxpayers are not obligated to pay for elective surgery that a woman chooses for herself. Statistics show that only 1 percent of abortions is due to rape or incest and 6 percent due to the health of the mother, which leaves 93 percent due to the convenience of a woman’s lifestyle and not emergency but elective. This does not take the choice away from women.
Rebecca O’Connor, DuQuoin
