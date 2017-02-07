Betty, Betty, Betty [Homyer], you leave Frankie [Seaberry] alone. She’s much more informed and way more articulate than you!
You’ve got to watch something besides the lies on Fox News to find out what’s really going on in the world. Why would you think Barack Obama would be jealous of a rude, pompous, unethical liar who will rule by manipulation and intimidation? Maybe you think those are good traits?
I guess you weren’t aware back in 2008 that Obama pulled us out of the worst economic recession we’ve had since the Great Depression, saved the auto industry, tripled the stock market, and many other things, without a hint of scandal in his two-term presidency. His honor and decency will be missed by many.
You know, Betty, ignorance is not bliss.
Kathy Callahan, Belleville
