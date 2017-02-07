We’ll pray for you

Jim (Walters), Goober here. Your letter reminds me of the time Deputy Fife let me search for them bank robbers from the big city outside of our hick town. He did give me a gun, but no bullet. We was down by the fillin’ station when Barney roared up in his Ford Galaxie patrol car and done grabbed me and Gomer. Gomer was fixin’ to go in the Marines, but this one last time, Barney done deputized me and Gomer. I was right proud to help Barney and Sheriff Andy. Things is good out here in our hick town. Aunt Bea done fixed up a mess of fried chicken with mashed taters, snap beans and buttermilk biscuits. Opie helps me at the pumps once in a while. To us, Belleville is like Mount Airy or even Raleigh, and even Barney didn’t make it in Raleigh, so we sort of like our hick town. Aunt Bea said she’d have her church ladies pray for you, Jim. Pray for Jim, 2017.
Phil “Goober” Henning, Smithton
Comments