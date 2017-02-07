Surprise! Surprise! Belleville City Hall renovations will cost $2.1 million more in TIF money than originally planned and be delayed for six months. You have to wonder why the ancient 59-year-old boiler system and asbestos removal wasn’t included in the original proposal. Must have made sense to the Belleville Elite to have a newly renovated city hall with asbestos and an antiquated heating system. Anyone wondering why the renovation design cost $1.58 million? I bet the city hall completion was purposely delayed to coincide with the delayed Hofbräuhaus opening. Belleville can hold a parade starting at city hall and ending at the Hofbräuhaus?
Mark Eckert’s primary business requirement must be, “Never finish the work as scheduled or within budget, and companies selected must be good financially supportive Democratic buddies!”
The additional city hall renovation costs are just another multimillion dollar TIF joke Eckert played on taxpayers. Are you laughing yet?
Speaking of TIFs, with the closing of Fisher’s Restaurant and Bank of America, think of the opportunities Eckert and his TIF clowns will find to spend more TIF money. No doubt the Belleville brain trust will vote to buy the BOA building, then sell it at a loss to a politically connected buddy with a multimillion dollar TIF attached. Can you say “Meredith Home”? Fisher’s Restaurant has TIF money painted all over it. Now you know why your property taxes increased so much this year. Are you laughing yet?
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
Comments