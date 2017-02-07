I’m so grateful somebody “wanted” my grandparents when they chose to leave Hungary and come to America. They worked hard all of their lives to learn a new language and “fit in” where they were welcomed. They struggled to raise children with Christian values and taught them to care for one another.
In the midst of difficult circumstances they felt many emotions, but they never lacked gratitude for being allowed to come to America. I wonder how many of your ancestors braved the seas to be part of something great.
Several years ago I wrote “Pledge to You, America,” a simple song that was recorded with my students. We pledged allegiance with these words: “I’m proud of what I feel when I look across this land and see the heart of good in those who understand …”
Today, I’m sad that I don’t understand what’s happening in America. As hard as I try, I’m stung by words and orders that diminish my beliefs and do not support my way of thinking. I pray for peace in our world and opportunities to recognize the value in nurturing hearts to help one another. I humbly ask God to heal our land.
I’ll never be able to understand words that don’t encourage, inspire, or reassure. This is America! We can make it great again by following the example of those who have gone before us and never being afraid to live the example of Christ.
Nancy Grachek Hodges, Belleville
