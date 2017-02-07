If all women speak up, they will get change

Two years ago I said that women in this country had the power to get things done. The march on Washington the day after the inauguration proves it. If all the women in this country stick together and go to Congress and declare that they are tired of all the gun violence and killing, they could get results. Think about it. If all the women in the country told Congress that they want action taken in two years or four years, or they will vote them out of office! If they stick together and tell Congress they are tired of burying their children, they could get some action taken.
If all the women speak, they will get some action.
Robert Kirkland Jr., O’Fallon
Comments