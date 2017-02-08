Where to begin a response to Megan Krneta’s impassioned but naive argument for more gun control?
First she must address that pesky impediment to her proposal called the Constitution, which provides the citizenry the right to bear arms. And forget about a well-armed militia end run around this part of the Bill of Rights. Reading the correspondence of the authors of the Constitution it is clear they intended this wording to allow the common man (dare we call them “the little people”?) to be armed.
Requiring people to store their guns at their place of employment? Most companies already prohibit employees from bringing weapons to work. In my experience with a couple of past employers it was the female workers who felt compelled to have a gun in their possession or at least in their personal vehicle even in the face of being terminated. I had one coworker who kept a knife in her desk for protection from a male supervisor. Perhaps this provides some insight into the larger women’s issue of workplace safety; forget about dealing with the “glass ceiling.”
In my 30 years in Social Services, even if a social worker or family member sees the warning signs, without proper treatment a patient suffering from a depressive disorder with intent will find a way to end their life. Sadly, in two recent high-profile cases, the suicidal teens hanged themselves. Removing firearms where a patient has intent and means is a good idea. Removing guns from every home is pointless.
Mark Godwin, Lebanon
