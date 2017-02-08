I watched the awesome inauguration ceremony to confirm Donald J. Trump as our 45th president. It was interesting; he talked simply and distinctly to his loyal supporters and the many others who elected him.
What I don’t like is why and how the press quickly started criticizing and mocking the comments Trump made about many (so close by) and without mentioning names. The cameras kept zooming in on the faces of the shocked and shameful ones as they were helpless to avoid the limelight!
As the wealthy crowd joined together to feast with their new leader, the press continued to give their interpretations and bash some who are still serving out their elected terms!
Considering how the entire world was watching on global TV, what were the foreign interpreters saying about it?
What did the rest of our citizens think? Only time can tell!
Elizabeth L. Hettick, East Carondelet
