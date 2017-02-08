Hollywood’s defining moment

Arrogance is having or revealing an exaggerated sense of one’s own importance or abilities with these synonyms: haughty, conceited, self-importance, egotistic, full of oneself, superior, overbearing, pompous, presumptuous, imperious, proud, immodest, high and mighty, too big for one’s britches, big-headed and puffed up.
These are people holding the script everyone should follow even though they claim the starring role. They surround themselves with applause and accolades as they sign autographs for their adoring fans or the lesser known of the world. Everything must default to their whims and the will of their choices or the world itself cannot exist. They threaten the population that if they do not get their way, they will take all their marbles and head for distant shores. These are promises never kept, however. The proud and arrogant set about with whining and tantrums so focused on the absurd that the fans began to turn a deaf ear wishing they would stick to characters of honor that they have portrayed on screen hoping that somehow it would rub off, but alas it is as the man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. (James 1:23-24)
Rebecca O’Connor, DuQuoin
Comments