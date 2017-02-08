What a pathetic man

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting Pause

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:36 Crews work to repair major water line break

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

1:09 See who got the last cup of coffee in Belleville

1:41 StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

0:31 Workers make progress on water main break