Barack Obama, who has been narcissist in chief for the last eight years (unbelievable), has been going through his talk therapy (farewell speeches/interviews) with the press, the public, and anyone who will listen to his dementia and propaganda. Obama was and will always be an affirmative action, chip on his shoulder, half black, spoiled brat, who loves getting even and inciting discord and violence against all those white folk who have been keeping him down on his way to being president of the United States for two terms. Eventually he will live in a rubber-padded room with Jimmy Carter, reciting all his great achievements of being the president, whether in fact or fiction (it will be mostly fiction). But the reality is that he will be on the news as often as his liberal media sycophants can spare to keep his evil lunacy alive. For someone who had such an opportunity as the first “black” president, his actions were of only a community organizer who brought the status of victimhood to its greatest levels in the black community. Pouring gasoline on these people week after week and then being idolized by the same. What a pathetic man.
Brent Rains, Collinsville
