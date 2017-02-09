Don’t just listen to one party and ignore the other

People who seem to oppose Donald Trump are commenting that Trump and the Republicans intend to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I am not commenting on Medicare and Medicaid at this time, but I do wish to inform you that the Social Security Administration Board of Trustees is presently composed of all Democrats. Their recommendation for immediate changes for the combined OASI and DI Trust Funds to remain fully solvent throughout the 75-year projection period: (1) revenues would have to increase by an amount equivalent to an immediate and permanent payroll tax rate increase of 2.58 percentage points to 14.98 percent (the current rate is 12.40 percent), (2) scheduled benefits would have to be reduced by an amount equivalent to an immediate and permanent reduction of about 16 percent applied to all current and future beneficiaries, or about 19 percent if the reductions were applied only to those who become initially eligible for benefits in 2016 or later; or (3) some combination of these approaches would have to be adopted.
So saying it’s the Republicans who want to cut the program is completely ignoring the report and recommendations of the Democrats who control that program at the moment.
Jacob “Jack” Lew, Thomas E. Perez, Sylvia Mathews Burwell and Carolyn W. Colvin are the trustees, and they are all Democrats.
If you go online and look up Social Security administration and then search for Board of Trustees annual report you can view the reports for the last several years.
Brad Sewell, Collinsville
