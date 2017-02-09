If he doesn’t deliver, fire him

Two more letters complaining about the great letter writer, Bill Malec. Get over it! Why doesn’t BND invite him to be a regular, syndicated columnist? He’s a good one!
Now the leftist actors/host (Golden Globes) are complaining and whining over our next president. Get over it! Go to Canada where you said you would go if Donald Trump were elected.
And to the letter writers like Judy Neel, who are still whining, get over it!
Then to those who don’t understand why our forefathers instituted the Electoral College: We would never have had a nation without it. New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the three most populated states, would have run over the other 10 colonies. Now it would be just California. I don’t think that we want California to run our country because their popular vote was 4 million more for Hillary Clinton. Get over it!
We do, in fact, have a new president. Let’s see what he does for the next four years. If he hasn’t built the fence (that is so sorely needed) and brought back a lot of good paying jobs, then fire him!
I rather suspect Trump will do his thing, and if he’s not successful, he’ll go away. I even think that if he is successful he may only stay for one term to give the country a new direction. We shall see, won’t we?
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
