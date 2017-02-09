If you believed it was true at the time, did you lie?

Suppose a person has been pulled over by a police officer and told they had run a red light. They honestly believe the officer is wrong and strenuously deny the violation. The officer shows you a dash cam video; plain as day you ran the red light. Did you tell a lie?
The term “lie” has been assigned very loosely for several years.
Ronald Reagan, denying the Iran-Contra Affair, November 1986: “A few months ago, I told the American people I did not trade arms for hostages. My heart and my best intentions still tell me that’s true, but the facts and evidence tell me it is not.”
“You can keep your doctor.” If Barack Obama believed this to be true when he said it, did he lie? He did later admit that was not accurate.
The bust of Martin Luther King reported missing, later retracted as an error by the pool reporter. Did he lie?
I prefer to believe that there will be times when someone will utter things that they believe to be true, but cannot be corroborated by an objective standard. The examples set forth above have one thing in common. They were corrected when shown to be incorrect. That's what I find so troubling in the last two weeks. Crowd numbers, 5 million fraudulent votes, Russian hacking, Intelligence community. Doubling down when called on it. Sycophants agreeing. If you can’t get the little, unimportant things right, what does that say about the important issues? I’m concerned.
Michael R. Sweeney, Caseyville
