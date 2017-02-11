Sad to see local history and heritage go

It’s sad to see parts of our local history and heritage like Fischer’s Restaurant closing their doors. Over time, the tastes of families eating out have changed; their tastes for fast food creates competition for places like Fischer’s. Competition, if it’s fair, is just a part of doing business.
However, when a business like Fischer’s pays their property taxes and then the city converts those tax dollars to pay TIF incentives for the opening of a new fast food establishment to be in competition with Fischer’s, that is wrong!
A Fischer’s spokesperson commented in the paper that the opening of fast food restaurants at the Frank Scott Parkway Development diverted customers away from them. Since that development benefited from TIF incentives, I wonder if Fischer’s had received $141,191 a year in TIF District 3 money like Auffenberg Ford in Belleville received from 1999-2015 ($2.26 million total), or the $150,000 ($3 million total) Lindenwood is receiving each year from Belleville’s TIF District 3 money, would Fischer’s have been able to remain open?
Larry Price, Belleville
