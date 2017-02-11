Why I respect Barack Obama

In addition to saying I still wore the rose-colored glasses that President Barack Obama gave all his supporters back in 2009, a sound-off caller said Obama hurt Israel, asked why he received the Nobel Prize for Peace, and said he should give it back.
My response is I’m such a realist that I refuse to wear anybody’s rose-colored glasses. My respect for Obama came about in 2004 when he met with a dozen members of my organization, seeking support for the U.S. Senate.
I’d heard about this brilliant young lawyer from Chicago, but took that description with a grain of salt ... until I met him. It was at that meeting that I recognized his greatness and have supported him since. If he could run again, he’d win because I’m not the only one who recognizes greatness.
There was nothing President Obama could do to unite Israel and the Palestinians, not when Israel continues to confiscate Palestinian land for Jewish settlements. For that same reason, Obama refused to veto the UN’s rebuke of Israel. Can’t Israel ever be held accountable for their actions, or do we support allies, right or wrong?
Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy. Rather than war, didn’t he use diplomacy to secure the Iran nuclear deal and demand the president of Syria get rid of destructive weapons?
Frankie Seaberry, Centreville
