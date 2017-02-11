Protect your loved ones

This is more about home care. Refuse others that are too willing, that means trouble. There is no right for others. The caregiver has the authority. We have those instructions given us by law.
When in need of help employ those that are respected or group for the right help. Do your part and you will also be criticized that you are not doing enough. There will be more work allowing others to interfere.
Family and good honest friends are necessary. Legal assistance to be safe. The caregiver has to also be honest.
When the property owner is sick or disabled, that property is theirs. Don’t allow others to take control. It doesn’t belong to them. Protect your loved one.
Do whatever is possible and affordable. Things you can do: take your parent or child to restaurants. Everyone loves to get out of the house. Other activities, daycare, they have a chance to associate with others, sight seeing, have pets, play games, reading material, puzzles, serve some meals outdoors. Let them help with chores – fold clothes, make their bed, dishes, feed the dogs, things they are able to help with. Makes them feel they are important.
Betty Storll, Edwardsville
