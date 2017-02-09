Trump’s victory must be recognized

What does 13,938,565 mean to you? Nothing? A quick review of the recent past makes this number relevant as President-elect Donald Trump assumes his responsibilities as our 45th president.
Bill Clinton won the presidency in 1992. However, since both George H. W. Bush and Ross Perot also sought that office, Clinton received only 43 percent of the total popular vote. Bush and Perot received over 56 percent of the popular votes cast. As the result of this three-way race, Clinton’s competitors collectively exceeded his vote total by an astounding 13,938,565 votes.
Various commentators and pundits did assert that Clinton had only received a plurality of the total votes cast, and therefore, Clinton’s victory did not represent a true mandate from the electorate. Clinton’s presidential legitimacy, on the other hand, was never challenged.
The final vote tally shows Donald Trump received 46.1 percent of the popular vote. Hillary Clinton received 48.2 percent of the popular votes cast, or approximately 2.9 million more votes than Trump.
Trump’s popular vote percentage is greater than Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory margin. Furthermore, since an almost 14 million popular vote shortfall did not delegitimize Bill Clinton’s presidency, Trump’s victory must also be recognized without question.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
