Donald Trump is a fraudulent president

A few thoughts from the “Jim Walters Veterans Memorial Duplex”: The president of the Electoral College should pass our Klan outfits to his “poorly educated” fans that attend his rallies. Most of the young males at his events look like Dylann Roof. Heh-heh.
Hillary Clinton was stabbed in the back by James “J. Edgar Hoover” Comey, and damaged by the hacking from the orange idiot’s favorite country, Russia. There should be an asterisk next to Donald Trump’s name because this is a fraudulent president.
Impeach Trump 2017
Jim Walters, Belleville
