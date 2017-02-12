BND readers sound off on

Retired general is a disgrace
Once again the military has protected its own. Retired Gen. Arthur Lichte should have the stars ripped off his shoulders and be forced to live on the pension of a regular retired Air Force veteran. It’s easy for him to sit back in his wealth and privilege and declare, “It takes two to tango.” What a disgrace.
Can’t afford teachers’ pensions
The recent article about teachers’ pensions was enlightening. The average retirement age for teachers at 59 is appalling. The rest of the world usually has to work until 65 to receive benefits. The Illinois taxpayers cannot afford this.
Mascoutah dump no, houses yes
Mascoutah has closed the dump on South 10th Street. The EPA said the dump was in a flood plain. Now, a new subdivision is being built at the site right next door and they wouldn’t build houses on a flood plain.
Opposed to new tax
My neighbors and I are vehemently opposed to Illinois legislators raising taxes again as a way to solve the budget crisis. The current legislators were in power while the crisis was created and they’re responsible. They now say that increasing taxes will go to education. We’ve heard that story before. This money will not go to anything concerning the educational and safety needs of Illinois residents. Call your legislators.
Kennedy is so 1960s
I’m disappointed that the Democratic party has chosen to back a Kennedy for the governor’s office. The Kennedys are old news, 1960s, and this is 2017. I’m going to vote for someone else.
DeVos means school choice
I am so glad that Betsy DeVos got into office. My son was in private school because I wanted him to have the best education. Vouchers will allow other students to have the benefits that my son experienced.
Vouchers for private school
There will soon be the dawn of a new age for the American educational system. Parents will receive vouchers to choose between private and public schools. If you think there isn’t a difference, talk to a parent whose child has transferred from private to public schools.
Nancy Pelosi method
On the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s cabinet and his nomination for the Supreme Court, I think the proceedings could be sped up using the “Nancy Pelosi method.” She said, in the Affordable Care Act deliberations, that the legislation needed to be passed before lawmakers knew what was in it. Let’s use that philosophy and apply it to the confirmation hearings. Vote them in first and then see what’s in their minds.
Trust in checks, balances
In the recent presidential election, each side demonized the other to the extent that, no matter who won, about half of the population was going to fear the potential actions of the newly elected president. Social media is obsessed with imagining what new right President Donald Trump is going to march over next. I didn’t vote for him, but I’m not afraid of what he may do. The American political system has checks and balances built in so that no one person could ever destroy it. Let’s trust the system and work within it to improve the country. I am tired of the fear mongering and knee-jerk reactions to a president who hasn’t even been in office a month yet.
Liar-in-chief, again?
President Donald Trump tells the truth but the people who don’t like his policies call it lies. The same thing happened to former President Obama. Some people say that President Obama swore to uphold the Constitution and then told lies for the next eight years. This is politics as usual.
Benghazi’s alternative facts
Much was made over the Trump staff member who used the term “alternative facts.” The public was told a few years ago by President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton that someone made a video about Mohammed and as a result, Americans in Benghazi were attacked and murdered. That was presented as a fact. Then, it is revealed that Benghazi was a planned terrorist attack. So, there is an example of an alternative fact.
Dog catcher won’t catch dogs
The taxpayers of St. Clair County pay for animal control services. Their website says that their animal control officers only respond to vicious animal attacks. They do not collect stray animals or nuisance animals like barking dogs. What do we pay these guys for? The website instructs citizens concerned about stray animals to contact the local police department. I called the local police and they told me to call animal control. It’s just another waste of taxpayers’ money.
Thanks slots for special rules
The Jack Flash convenience store that is to be built across from the Shrine has been declared a truck stop so that video gaming can go inside the building. Once again, Belleville issues special rules for special people.
Upscale truck stop? Nein
The upscale Hofbräuhaus is getting a truck stop. Is it an upscale truck stop? What happened to all of the restaurants, hotels, and the soccer fields? I wouldn’t have traded those, even for an upscale truck stop.
Water main break all clear
I received the robo-call from the city about the water main break and the boil order but there was never an “all clear” call. In the previous messages, the city promised to call when the water was safe. I am disappointed in my local government but not surprised.
Asleep at state job
I work at Alton Mental Health. Thousands of dollars are paid annually in overtime to staff who are sleeping on the job. Management is well aware of this. This has been reported to Springfield, which has fallen on deaf ears. Why is this allowed to continue?
Homefield Energy bill doubles
Has anyone else in the Belleville area who has Homefield Energy noticed the electric portion of their power bill increased? Mine has doubled since last year.
More like Lee Pitzer, please
Lee Pitzer is an intelligent letter writer and not hateful. I wish the BND had more like him.
Nursing home electroshock therapy
Electroshock therapy is recommended for some elderly in area nursing homes to calm them down. I was wondering about the legality of this. Who is responsible if it turns their brains to mush? My friends who have undergone this therapy seem to exist in another world after treatment.
