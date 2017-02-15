Since being elected to the office of President of the United States, Donald Trump has hit the ground running. He has been taking care of business as he said he would by creating and protecting jobs, securing our borders, protecting our people and going full speed against our enemies, both foreign and domestic. He also has taken steps to keep undesirables out of our country (inasmuch as the Canadians should have done with American draft-dodgers during the Vietnam era).
Socialist Democrats and the news media are on the losing side against the forces of good, which certainly will prevail under the leadership of President Trump. Clearly, Trump and his administration are leading the fight to restore America and the overall self-governing power of our people. In other words, change as we really wanted!
So far, Trump’s executive orders have been to reverse Barack Obama’s, which Trump stated was a priority. Why would anyone doubt that Trump should have been elected? We wanted a repudiation of the policies of Obama, who spent eight years tearing down this country. At least that was one of my reasons for voting for Trump, and now I’m glad I did.
By the way, in reference to the letter by Jim Walters on Jan. 27, which advocates impeaching Trump and mentions favorably the burning of American flags, I strongly suggest that he relocate to Iran or North Korea. He would be more at home there.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
