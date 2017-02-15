Protesters need to do their research

The career demonstrators who are now protesting President Donald Trump’s stoppage of the flood of Middle-Eastern immigrants into the U.S. apparently don’t know of the McCarran Walter Act of 1952 (H.R. 5678), which later became the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 (H.R. 2580). And it appears that many elected officials don’t either. This law allows for exactly what President Trump is doing. It was used by former President Jimmy Carter during the Iranian hostage situation from 1979 to 1981, and there were no protests about it. It has also been used to expel certain individuals whose presence in the U.S. was detrimental to national security. So demonstrators, go learn something before you make any more of a fool of yourselves.
Incarcerate Hillary in 2017.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
