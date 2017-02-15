May God bless the United States

Donald J. Trump is the 45th president. His vision puts “America First.” During his inaugural address, President Trump stated America suffers; “mothers and children trapped in poverty” while “rusted out factories remain scattered like tombstones across the nation.” As “educational systems remain flushed with cash” some schools produce functional illiterates. Drugs, crime, and gangs strangle the nation.
Trump spoke sincerely saying, “For too long a small group in the nation’s capital reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the brunt of the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share the wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of the country. Their victories have not been your victories.” President Trump promised “the forgotten men and women of our country will not be forgotten anymore.”
Let us pray the president is as successful as he is sincere.
Some demonstrators tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Other politicians boycotted the inauguration, yet the middle class and the poor remain “endangered.” Let us all pray for President Trump, Vice President Pence and for the Trump leadership team as they assume immense responsibilities. May their success be our success. Let’s work and pray to bring jobs back to America, ensure educational choice and excellence, rebuild our military and country’s infrastructure, secure our borders, and solve the health care debacle. May God choose to bless the United States of America.
Philip W. Chapman, Highland
