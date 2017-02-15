Where are the so-called ‘do-gooders’?

Now capitulation?
Where were all these so-called do-gooders who are now asking the Democrats to capitulate?
Where were the so-called do-gooders while the whole Republican Party vowed to defeat every proposal President Barack Obama submitted?
Where were these so-called do-gooders when Donald Trump challenged Obama’s birthplace?
I’ll tell you where the so-called do-gooders were and are: Walking blindly, step by step behind the Republican circus.
To the so-called do-gooders: I refuse to allow myself to enjoy your disappointment.
William Currie, Centreville
