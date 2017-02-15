Oddly reminiscent of Nazi Germany

Donald Trump is our 45th president squarely at our democracy. Fortunately, the massive protests in cities around the world give the lie to Trump’s claim to be the president of the people. In fact, he is a minority president whose inflammatory language spurs his votaries to make America hate again.
If Trump is successful in his attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act, he will also make 20 million Americans sick again.
Trump is an inveterate liar who lives in an Orwellian world where truth is falsehood and sanity is madness. He hasn’t an ounce of historical knowledge, as when he insists on using the “America First” slogan, which was that of the Charles Lindbergh crowd of fascists supporting Nazi Germany in 1938. And even worse, in his inaugural address Trump said, “We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.”
This sounds oddly reminiscent of “Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer.”
Fred Ehrstein, Belleville
Comments