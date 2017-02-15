Recently, I’d written, “progressive/liberalism, as an ideology, dominates the practice of law, academics, the media, arts/entertainment and politics. Therefore, much of the public are misinformed of our true history,” because of statists. I follow with, “Therefore, [it’s] the statists [that] knows what’s best for us, they have to be in control.”
The general public has been indoctrinated, according to Merriam- Webster by definition, they have been “imbue[d] with partisan or sectarian opinion, point of view, or principle.”
With regards to “little people,” and “TV street interviews,” Bill O’Reilly, “The O’Reilly Factor,” has an occasional segment “Watter’s World,” where Jessie Watters does street interviews on subjects as American history (the Constitution, the Founding Fathers, etc.) and current political issues and events. Where are many of his interviews conducted? Places such as New York City, Philadelphia, Martha’s Vineyard and campuses as New York University ... get where I’m going?
When writer Lee Pitzer writes of the “little people,” which includes those who share his ideological view, he states, in essence, it’s the “elites” that know better (refer to my aforementioned on statists). He describes, as what’s best for us, an aristocracy, according to Merriam-Webster by definition, government by a small privileged class, a government in which power is vested in a minority consisting of those believed to be best qualified, a class or group of people believed to be superior (as in rank, wealth, or intellect). Not the Framers’ of the Constitution intent, with their checks and balances.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
