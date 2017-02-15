Don’t forget about the devil

Jim Walters, since you want to claim stuff about God there is another person at play here (so to speak). Remember Satan (the devil)? Maybe not since you don’t believe in God. Satan is the bad guy; he is always looking to do bad, to get people to do bad, to put demons inside people that will make them sick and such.
When people kill, when any one gets sick, whenever something bad happens, it’s the devil (Satan) that is inside people getting them to do that stuff. Satan wants to undo anything & everything that God is trying to do, in what ever way he can.
Lori Felts, Worden
Comments