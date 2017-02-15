Duty and responsibility can help prevent poverty

Deep into a good story by three LA Times reporters about President Barack Obama’s legacy is a story about Fabian Williams of Atlanta who struggles on $22,000 a year. If you aren’t carefully reading the story, you might miss where Williams states, “I have four different kids with three mothers.”
He further states he quit a $130,000 a year job to pursue his dream of being a full time artist. Well, isn’t that special? So I suppose he can support four kids on his meager pay and be a good father to each? This is one reason why we have such poverty and how it can be avoided with a sense of duty and responsibility. Yep, Mr. Williams, you sure did follow the president’s example of being a good father in a two-parent family.
Phil Henning, Smithton
