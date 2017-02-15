Stop kidding yourself about NGA decision

Stop kidding yourself about the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency decision being overturned.
Strike One: Illinois is a failed, indebted, Democratic State. Then you have the Senate’s big time second in command, Dickie Durbin, who always forgets to show up to the party. Factor in that Durbin has threatened to do everything possible to hold up President Donald Trump’s nominees for confirmation!
Strike Two: Add in that Illinois will be home to the failed former President Barack Obama’s presidential library, and that’s strike two.
What incentive would Trump possibly have for placing the NGA in Illinois? Certainly not the praises of the fiscally incompetent Debtocrats who are running the State. Strike three, and Illinois is out again.
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
Comments