A beacon of hope from Illinois Senate

It is no secret that Illinois is in a budget crisis. We have been stuck in gridlock for two years. However, I now see a beacon of hope coming from the Illinois Senate.
I am happy to see at least one chamber in the General Assembly is fighting to get our state back on track. A deal is being worked on in a bipartisan fashion, and that means compromise is possible in politics.
I want to thank the senators in our area, Sen. William Haine and Sen. James Clayborne, for their efforts in doing the right thing and working to pass a budget. Now it’s time for the governor to do his job. Either come up with a balanced budget, like the Constitution requires, or get behind the Senate’s plan. It’s time to do something.
Becky Loyet, Collinsville
