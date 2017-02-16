How about a good laugh in these tense, divisive times? Here goes ... “The problem is, is that the way Bush has done it over the last eight years is to take out a credit card from the Bank of China in the name of our children, driving up our national debt from $5 trillion dollars for the first 42 presidents — number 43 added $4 trillion dollars by his lonesome, so that we now have over $9 trillion dollars of debt that we are going to have to pay back — $30,000 for every man, woman and child. That’s irresponsible. It’s unpatriotic.”
A then Sen. Barack Obama quote.
That’s a good one, ain’t it! But it’s also a sad one. There’s more racial tension, less jobs, 42 percent welfare, division, and open boarders. John F. Kennedy put a man on the moon; Obama put a man in the ladies’ room.
I didn’t vote for this Obamanation!
Mark Perkins, Collinsville
