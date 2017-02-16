This old codger can match wits any time

I was fortunate to have been able to attend the 100th anniversary celebration of Scott Air Force Base. I am a retired Master Sergeant who served 20 years in the Chaplain Service, and I was given the best of treatment.
Gov. Bruce Rauner was a real treat. He spoke extemporaneously for several minutes. Impressive!
This is also the 70th year of the United States as a separate military service.
I also am one of those uneducated fools who voted for Donald Trump. I worked through for a degree in history and political science while I was in the U.S. Air Force. After 20 years I stayed in the area and taught school briefly before settling into a rather successful real estate stint for well over 30 years.
It is my guess that the man from O’Fallon with his nose up in the air as he looks down on us “uneducated” deplorable citizens that this old codger can match wits with him any old time.
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
