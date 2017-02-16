Actions that affect all Americans must be weighed carefully

At the end of the second week of the Trump presidency, it’s clear their philosophy is “Ready, fire, and at some point later in time aim, if the topic comes up.”
The rash of executive orders fulfilling campaign promises are being done without much thought or consideration of second/third order effects. Each televised signing ceremony is reminiscent of the old “M*A*S*H” series where Radar O’Reilly put forms for signature in front of Lt. Col. Henry Blake who signed them without reading them.
Those of you with prior military backgrounds know from war college courses and Joint Professional Military Education that there must be disciplined planning before execution. Lives are at stake! What is the strategic objective? What are the pros and cons of potential courses of action? What are the costs and risks associated with each? Surely, those of you who were senior military officers recognize the dangers of replacing professionals like the chairman and director of national intelligence on the National Security Council.
Donald Trump is demonstrating daily he has no discipline in his approach to executive leadership, and that’s scary. I think Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon are taking advantage by generating orders as fast as they can without consultation with experts, deliberation, evaluation of consequences of various potential courses of action, or any coordination with affected agencies tasked with execution of the orders. When Trump is taking actions that will affect the lives of all Americans and others around the world, each action must be weighed carefully and deliberately before implementation.
David Vail, O’Fallon
