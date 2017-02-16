Just a simple question

As one who has voted for both sides of the political spectrum, be it Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford (even when he didn’t run), and George H. W. Bush, as well as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, I’m puzzled by an all too common claim in today’s media circus. If Rush “El Flushbowl” Limbaugh is the most “listened to radio personality in the world” (just ask him), and Fox News is the nation’s most watched news network, doesn’t that make them a member of the dreaded “mainstream media” as well? Just wondering.
Tom Whittey, Belleville
