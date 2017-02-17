Disturbed by Phil Goodwin’s mayoral campaign

Phil Goodwin is running for mayor of O’Fallon. His campaign’s financial report on the Illinois Board Of Elections website raises red flags. Nowhere does it document a $5,000 contribution as reported by the Citizens for Graham committee.
Goodwin’s committee paid $17,400 Dec. 14 to CBM Consulting in Kirkwood, Mo., for “strategic, website, social media, and material development, and fundraiser expenses.” The Missouri Secretary of State indicates CBM Consulting was formed Dec. 2.
Why would a campaign committee trust a 12-day-old firm to run a political campaign? On the Goodwin campaign website I right-clicked in order to view page source. That showed the following: “author/mr2creative,” “Posts by mr2creative,” and “By mr2creative/November 22, 2016.”
The registered agent for CBM Consulting has the same name as the financial manager for MR2 Creative and The Fource Group; two companies located here in O’Fallon. I assume the agent for the new firm sub-contracted work back to the company(s) employing that agent as their financial manager.
That disturbs me because the Illinois secretary of state shows the three owners of MR2 Creative are also three of the four owners of The Fource Group. That firm was awarded a contract Dec. 19 by the city of O’Fallon for tens of thousands of dollars to work on Destination O’Fallon, the city’s recently unveiled economic development initiative.
Ron Zelms, O’Fallon
Comments