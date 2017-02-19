Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 12:01 AM

NFL needs different overtime procedures

The National Football League should change their overtime procedures. In Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots won the toss and marched down and scored a touchdown on the first possession in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons did not get an opportunity simply because they lost the coin toss. The NFL should consider overtime procedures similar to either college or high school overtime procedures, which give both teams a chance to win the game in overtime. Let the two teams determine the outcome of the game, not the toss of the coin.

Dan Kampwerth, Breese

