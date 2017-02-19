BND contradicts Black History Month’s struggle

Your publication continues to post Glenn McCoy’s extreme right works. His recent depiction of Betsy DeVos as a black child desegregating schools is inflammatory. Your newspaper contradicts Black History Month’s struggle to show the importance of African-Americans and the Diaspora by comparing it to a secretary of education that has zero expertise in education, not a hit to conservatives. This newspaper’s opinions and journalists steer right-wing, not objectively for people of Southern Illinois.
Helen Presley, Wheaton
