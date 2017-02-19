Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2017 12:07 AM

Brothers from another mother?

You have to wonder if local idiot Bob Romanik and Don King are brothers from another mother. Both of these flag waving clowns wear embarrassing American flag clothes and both are ex-cons with money.

Impeach Trump 2017.

Jim Walters, Belleville

Comments

