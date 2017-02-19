You have to wonder if local idiot Bob Romanik and Don King are brothers from another mother. Both of these flag waving clowns wear embarrassing American flag clothes and both are ex-cons with money.
Impeach Trump 2017.
Jim Walters, Belleville
February 19, 2017 12:07 AM
