Barack Obama’s election of 2008, which began with so much hope, dissolved into acrimony, division, and an actual racism (black against white and white against black). Part of it was the open narcissism. His speeches and answers at news conferences were full of I, me, my, mine. The actions of the Attorney General were the most divisive. Another was his constant issuing of executive orders that were unconstitutional and onerous. Lastly were all of the clemencies: Way too many!
As a contrast to that was Donald Trump’s inauguration speech: America or Americans were mentioned over and over numerous times. I thought Trump was a narcissist, too, but he fooled me!
The nightmare of the last eight years is over. A new day is dawning.
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
