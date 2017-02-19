Everyone has the right to voice their opinions

This week I borrowed “The Hamilton Affair,” a book about Alexander Hamilton by Elizabeth Cobbs, from the library. I was especially struck by these passages:
“Angelica Schuyler, daughter of Philip John Schuyler, an American general and statesman, asked, ‘Do you think the Boston verdict will hurt the cause of liberty, Papa?’ (He replied) ‘I think it will help. Or it should. I’d never wish to be a part of a country that tolerates mob rule. There’s no greater threat to liberty than a crowd with torches.’” – Saratoga, February 1771, page 80.
“Myles Cooper faced threats on his life for criticizing the patriots. Why didn’t the rebels understand that loyalists also had a right to their opinions?” – page 115.
In other words, why don’t people on both sides understand that everyone is entitled to the right to voice their opinions?
How apropos the above paragraphs are when applied to our present times, with the staging of protest marches, rioting/destroying businesses and private properties, overturning vehicles, bodily blocking Interstate highways for up to three hours, teaching young children to desecrate the U.S. flag, universities closing down in protest of election results? What are our young people being taught in our schools, colleges and universities?
Are we a civilized society? Or are we being destroyed from within?
Agnes G. White, Hoffman
Comments