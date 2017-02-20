Obama’s honor and decency are nonexistent

I give honor and praise where it is due. When it comes to politics and world history, I read a variety of sources and discuss with many people. I am female, white, educated, and fairly well-traveled. Although I am Belleville-born and a resident of small town Lebanon, I have lived in four states other than Illinois and in Europe.
To address those that are begging for a flood of support for the former administration, you are not going to get such here. Barack Obama was ushered into office with hoopla and excitement, lauding change wherever he went. In short order he was awarded the Nobel Prize, and he hadn’t even done anything yet.
Labor participation rate decreased from 65.7 percent in January 2009 to 62.7 percent in November 2016. Median household income decreased 7.3 percent. Those caring for their families utilizing food stamps increased 32 percent during the Obama administration, hardly a positive figure. For our nation, there was a 68 percent increase in the national debt, adding $8 trillion. Add to this our health care premiums increased 23 percent in January 2017, approximately 10 percent of workers’ income.
The subject raised was Obama. Do not bring administrations past or present into the chatter. The question was Obama’s honor and decency; I say it does not exist.
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
