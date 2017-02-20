Different doesn’t always mean wrong

President Donald Trump is teaching everyone that things can be done differently. The president is proving that things do not have to be done the way they were always done before, just because that’s the way they have always been done.
The talking heads on cable TV keep insisting that Trump stop tweeting because that’s not the way it’s done. They insist that the press secretary must take questions from the front row reporters because that’s the way it has always been done. They insist that the president should not talk to certain foreign leaders because that’s not the way it’s been done before.
It is not an alternative fact to say that what the president does is not wrong just because it hasn’t been done that way before. America voted for change, for doing things differently. Just because things are done differently does not make them wrong.
David J. Busse, Maryville
