There are better ways than the oil pipeline

0:21 Cat saved from Caseyville house fire Pause

0:45 Family escapes from house fire in Cahokia

1:46 Battling the Caseyville house fire

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank

1:04 Home catches fire in Caseyville

1:25 79-year-old Belleville woman gets stolen car back, but it needs work

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:29 Local couple owns Peace by Piece Co. women's clothing and jewelry store