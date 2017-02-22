Letters to the Editor

February 22, 2017 12:30 PM

Real impressive!

Our 45th president sure has been busy these past two weeks. He imposed an immigration ban based on origin of country and religion; killed rules meant to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial collapse; made lobbying easier and more profitable; called a 13-year judicial veteran a “so-called” judge; launched an unsuccessful military raid that killed several Americans including an 8-year-old girl and a Navy Seal; mocked Arnold Schwarzenegger at a prayer breakfast and demonstrated he has no idea how the federal judicial system works. All this and more in just two weeks! Real impressive! What a country! To quote that famous Russian comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

Richard L. Wosylus, Smithton

