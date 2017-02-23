A disappointing decision

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students Pause

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers