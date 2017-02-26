DeVos cartoon is offensive, misrepresentative

The political cartoon of Betsy DeVos as Ruby Bridges is offensive and misrepresentative. No millionaire cabinetmakers has had their church firebombed, been forced to take a seat at the back of the bus, or been given a poor education simply because of the color of their skin. This was the history you are calling up with this image. Comparing criticism of the appointment of a billionaire, to a child being harassed during integration is despicable!
People across the country are calling on you to retract. Please consider the history of this image and issue a retraction.
Rachelle Mee-Chapman, Seattle, Washington
