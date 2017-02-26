Letters to the Editor

DeVos cartoon is offensive, misrepresentative

The political cartoon of Betsy DeVos as Ruby Bridges is offensive and misrepresentative. No millionaire cabinetmakers has had their church firebombed, been forced to take a seat at the back of the bus, or been given a poor education simply because of the color of their skin. This was the history you are calling up with this image. Comparing criticism of the appointment of a billionaire, to a child being harassed during integration is despicable!

People across the country are calling on you to retract. Please consider the history of this image and issue a retraction.

Rachelle Mee-Chapman, Seattle, Washington

