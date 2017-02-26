What an outrageously ugly and inciting cartoon you elected to run in this paper. I’m talking about the Glenn McCoy parody of the Norman Rockwell painting.
Here are just some of the reasons why it is so wrong and awful and ugly:
Betsy DeVos is a billionaire and cabinet member of the Trump administration, while Ruby Bridges was a black child living in the racial turmoil of the time.
Thousands of white segregationists rioted in the streets at the very idea of integration.
Mobs threw rotten eggs and tomatoes at a 6-year-old child who was trying to get an equal education under the law.
The white mob kept up the protests all year, urging whites to boycott the schools. They did. All because they didn’t like a law.
To compare the protests of a small group of Americans against a lone cabinet post to those of the year-long violent protests against children is outrageous and disheartening.
Shame on you, Belleville News-Democrat. I had hoped you were better than that.
I expect you to cover the outrage against this cartoon in your newspaper the way you cover all other local news. You’ve made national news in a way that makes Belleville looks like an embarrassing poster child for hate and bigotry. Way to go, hometown paper.
Maggie Eubanks, Belleville
