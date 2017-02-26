Letters should have a 175-word limit

In my house the Letters to the Editor section of the BND is the favorite. Second are the editorials written by “The Editorial Board.”
I propose a change in the rules for the Letters section. Current rules limit each letter to 250 words. I believe this format permits too many “alternative facts” being included, and a lot of bloviating and insult hurling.
The length of letters should be reduced to a 175-word limit. This will promote more judicious editing by the writers, and permit the publication of more letters.
David J. Busse, Maryville
