Letters should have a 175-word limit

February 26, 2017 3:36 AM

In my house the Letters to the Editor section of the BND is the favorite. Second are the editorials written by “The Editorial Board.”

I propose a change in the rules for the Letters section. Current rules limit each letter to 250 words. I believe this format permits too many “alternative facts” being included, and a lot of bloviating and insult hurling.

The length of letters should be reduced to a 175-word limit. This will promote more judicious editing by the writers, and permit the publication of more letters.

David J. Busse, Maryville

