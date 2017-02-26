Opinions page is for original thoughts

I had to chuckle when I read writer Lee Pitzer’s recent letter, “Trump’s report card is an F+.” The opinions page is a place for original thoughts. Pitzer chose to “cut and paste” ideas from what he attributed to the Wall Street Journal. The result was a bulleted hodge-podge of unsubstantiated fragmented views that lacked context.
Pitzer would have better served the BND readership had he taken just one or two of the Journal’s concepts and expanded upon them by providing supportive data and his own personal opinion.
Who’s looking forward to potentially 200 more of these bi-weekly Donald Trump-bashing diatribes? Maybe Pitzer could limit himself to quarterly offerings. That would allow the Trump administration time to show what they can or can’t accomplish.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
