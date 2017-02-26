Watch out for Trump’s son-in-law

Today we have a sympathizer, or even a possible Israeli agent, sitting on the right hand of Donald Trump. I am referring to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The American Jewish Lobby has frequently demonstrated its influence over and often its actual of control of some of our senior politicians.
Since we have a president who assumed the office completely devoid of the intellect, preparation, or temperament for the duties of the office, Kushner is in a position to exert great influence on Trump. I have observed over many years that the loyalty of many American Jews is first to Israel and then to the United States.
There are very few American Jews in our armed forces, or in the officer corps or as career military personnel. Yet I have noted that a significant number of American Jews go to Israel and volunteer for the Israeli Defense Force. Another example of this divided loyalty is Sheldon Adelson, the CEO and owner of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. Adelson has only supported Republicans for office as he has stated they are much more sympathetic to Israel than are Democrats.
With an administration that has had a very rocky start there needs to be special vigilance as to the complete dedication of all participating personnel that the interests of the United States are paramount and that we will not be influenced by any outside religious group, or its possible advocate, to the advantage of a foreign power.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
