Watch out for Trump’s son-in-law

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.