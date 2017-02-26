Letters to the Editor

How to address idiocy

How to address idiocy: Normally, I don’t. However, this is an exception. This particular ignorant, uninformed individual stated in his letter that President Barack Obama was elected president simply because he is black. I have never heard such a ridiculous, ignorant statement.

He obviously does not realize that a very large number of decent thinking white people who are not of his ilk, voted for Obama. Does he think they voted for his because he’s black? If he thinks so, then he is more ignorant than he appears.

Or is there something else that is poisoning his obstructed mind?

William C. Currie, Centreville

